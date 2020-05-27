Photo: Antonio Brown Is Training With Chad Johnson Today

Still a free agent after a multitude of off-field issues, Antonio Brown continues to train for a possible return to the NFL.

Over the last few months, Brown has shared video of him working out in Florida. Occasionally, he’s trained with current NFL players, such as his cousin Marquise Brown and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.

This morning, legendary former NFL wideout Chad Johnson shared a photo of Brown on the field with his son Chad Jr., who is a four-star wide receiver headed to play at Arizona State.

“Got my son @chadjohnsonll doing field with @AB84,” Chad Johnson wrote.

Apparently, Brown isn’t the only big name at this workout. In subsequent tweets from Johnson, he shared photos of quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Geno Smith, as well as star wideout Stefon Diggs.

As for AB himself, he posted this video clip of him running a route this morning. Check out the Raiders helmet and Steelers pants.

That route still looks pretty crisp. No one denies Brown still has the talent to help an NFL team out.

However, the on-field incidents and especially the off-field legal issues are the main reasons why the seven-time Pro Bowler is without a job.

“There’s just not a lot of buzz right now, league-wide, about signing Antonio Brown,” ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said recently. “And that’s in part because there could be a lengthy suspension coming for him. So despite the talent, hardly a slam dunk that he plays in 2020.”

Brown appeared in one game for the New England Patriots in 2019.