Photo: Antonio Brown Publishes Text From Drew Rosenhaus

The relationship between Antonio Brown and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, appears to be over – at least for now.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Drew Rosenhaus terminated his contract with the troubled wide receiver. Rosenhaus penned a letter to the NFLPA saying he would like to work with Brown, but won’t do so until Brown seeks counsel.

The decision came after another troubling video Brown posted to social media. In the video, Brown can be heard yelling at the mother of his children and police.

As expected, Brown did not take the news very well. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver published a series of text messages from Rosenhaus after the agent dropped him as a client.

The full text from Rosenhaus:

“I’m trying to help you AB always have and always will. I will always be here to help you but you have to make changes for me to do so. I’m not going to comment on this. I will always speak positively about you. But I can’t help you if you won’t listen to my advice. I will still help you with the grievances versus the Patriots and Raiders even if I’m not your agent. I will always try to help you.”

The text messages show support from Rosenhaus, which brings up the question why Brown would publish them publicly. Then again, some of the decisions coming from Brown in recent months haven’t made a ton of sense.