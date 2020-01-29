Photo: Antonio Brown Shares Message For QB Tom Brady

Now that he’s a free man once again, free agent wideout Antonio Brown is taking to social media to talk football. His latest message for Tom Brady could be a hint at where he wants to play in 2020 if given a chance.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Brown announced that he wants to play wherever Tom Brady plays.

Want to play more than ever 2020 wherever @tombrady go #BeEncouraged

Brady is set to be a free agent in 2020 and it’s unknown if he’ll ultimately re-sign with the Patriots or not. If he does re-sign with New England though, Brown might have a hard time getting onto the same team.

Brown’s tenure with the Patriots lasted only a few weeks before his off-the-field behavior and the sexual assault allegations around him led the team to release him.

Since being cut by the Patriots, Brown has been in a whirlwind of trouble.

Brown is currently facing charges in Florida for an alleged assault involving a truck driver. His now-former agent, Drew Rosenhaus, parted ways with him earlier this month.

Aside from a workout with the New Orleans Saints, he has had little-to-no NFL contact since September.

Wherever Brady does ultimately play in 2020, Brown will likely have a hard time following him.