Photo: Antonio Brown’s Mugshot Has Been Released

Earlier this week, a warrant was issued for Antonio Brown’s arrest stemming from an incident with a moving truck company in Hollywood, Florida. Thursday night, Brown turned himself in.

Brown had his day in court on Friday. He also had his mugshot taken when he arrived to the jail.

Brown is being charged with burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000.

Here is the mugshot, available via Apps.Sheriff.org:

2019 was a wild and crazy year for Antonio Brown as a football player. He began the year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was coming off a campaign where he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns.

But Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh with a trade to the Oakland Raiders, and things only got stranger from there. Brown’s behavior in Oakland was a subject of controversy all summer, and days before the season began he got cut by the team.

He wasn’t a free agent for long though as Brown quickly signed with the New England Patriots. But sexual assault allegations and Brown’s reaction to those allegations wore out his welcome in Foxborough.

The Patriots cut Brown after less than a month, and he’s been a free agent ever since.

But 2020 is where things have gone from mildly amusing to potentially dangerous.

We’ll keep you updated as this story continues to develop.