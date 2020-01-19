Photo: Bill Belichick, Girlfriend Enjoy Rare January Weekend Off

For the first time in nine years, the New England Patriots are not playing in the AFC Championship Game. The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tennessee Titans are currently battling for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick surely wasn’t happy with how the season ended, but he did appear to enjoy a rare late January weekend off.

The Patriots head coach and his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, enjoyed UFC 246 on Saturday night.

“Quick fight! PS My dress wasn’t harmed in any way nor were we really there. But we did watch!” Linda wrote on IG.

Good for the happy couple.

Belichick’s (former?) quarterback Tom Brady, meanwhile, was actually at the fight. He appeared to enjoy his weekend off, too.

Both men, though, are obviously hoping to still be working at this time next year.

[Busted Coverage]