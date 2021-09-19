Photo: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend, Natalie, Enjoying Sunday’s Game

This afternoon’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Dallas Cowboys is coming down to the wire.

The Cowboys and the Chargers are tied, 17-17, with two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. It’s been a pretty defensive-focused game, with both teams making big plays on that side of the ball.

There are a ton of Cowboys fans in attendance at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The crowd might be in favor of Dallas, though there’s a sizable Los Angeles presence, too.

Among the fans in the crowd: Dak Prescott’s girlfriend.

Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, shared a photo of the game from her Instagram Story. She’s cheering on No. 4 and the rest of the team as the game comes down to the final minutes.

Buffett was in attendance for the Week 1 game, too. She posted some photos from the game in Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys fell to the Buccaneers, 31-29, last Thursday night.

Prescott and Buffett have been dating for more than a year. She’s been by his side throughout his recovery from the devastating leg injury suffered last year.

Prescott is fully healthy now, though, and hoping to lead the Cowboys to a big road win in Los Angeles.

The Cowboys at Chargers finish can be seen on CBS.