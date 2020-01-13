The Spun

Photo: Danica Patrick Reacts To The Packers’ Win vs. Seahawks

Danica Patrick sits on the sideline during a Milwaukee Bucks game.MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Former NASCAR drives Danika Patrick sits courtside as the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 116-91. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are off to the NFC Championship Game. Aaron Rodgers and Co. topped the Seattle Seahawks, 28-23, in the Divisional Round on Sunday night.

Danica Patrick was on hand for the win.

The former NASCAR star, who’s dating the star Packers’ quarterback, celebrated the win with a funny photo on her Instagram Story.

Patrick shared a picture of a Pete Carroll billboard that went up in Green Bay ahead of the game.

Danica Patrick posts on Instagram following the Packers' win.

The Green Bay Press Gazette had more on the billboard:

Eleven billboards around the Green Bay area poke fun at Carroll, who will join his team at Lambeau Field on Sunday for an NFC divisional playoff game against the Packers. The signs made by Lamar Advertising read, “The gum stops in Green Bay!” with a cartoon image of gum in the coach’s mouth.

Carroll routinely chews gum on the sidelines during games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur even acknowledged Carroll’s habit when discussing the Seattle coach’s enthusiasm for the game.

Well played, Green Bay.


