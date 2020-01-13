Photo: Danica Patrick Reacts To The Packers’ Win vs. Seahawks

The Green Bay Packers are off to the NFC Championship Game. Aaron Rodgers and Co. topped the Seattle Seahawks, 28-23, in the Divisional Round on Sunday night.

Danica Patrick was on hand for the win.

The former NASCAR star, who’s dating the star Packers’ quarterback, celebrated the win with a funny photo on her Instagram Story.

Patrick shared a picture of a Pete Carroll billboard that went up in Green Bay ahead of the game.

The Green Bay Press Gazette had more on the billboard:

Eleven billboards around the Green Bay area poke fun at Carroll, who will join his team at Lambeau Field on Sunday for an NFC divisional playoff game against the Packers. The signs made by Lamar Advertising read, “The gum stops in Green Bay!” with a cartoon image of gum in the coach’s mouth. Carroll routinely chews gum on the sidelines during games. Packers coach Matt LaFleur even acknowledged Carroll’s habit when discussing the Seattle coach’s enthusiasm for the game.

Well played, Green Bay.