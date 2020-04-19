Photo: Deshaun Watson Spotted Wearing An Interesting Shirt

Deshaun Watson has been a constant topic of trade speculation ever since Bill O’Brien decided to trade away his top wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. It seems doubtful that Houston would agree to trade Watson, too, but that hasn’t stopped people from talking about it.

The latest photo of Watson probably won’t help quiet any speculation. The former Clemson Tigers star was seen wearing a shirt featuring another NFL team.

Watson, a Georgia native, was reportedly seen wearing a Dan Marino Miami Dolphins shirt. Now, it’s more of a Dan Marino shirt than a Dolphins shirt, but that hasn’t stopped Miami fans from speculating about a potential trade.

Deshaun Watson working out in south Florida in a a dolphins shirt today… pic.twitter.com/LSqdIBtuDA — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) April 19, 2020

Miami has been linked to a couple of different top QB prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Dolphins fans are now coveting Watson.

Perhaps they could call in Dan Marino for some recruiting help…

Watson will almost surely remain on the Houston Texans for years to come, but Dolphins fans can dream.