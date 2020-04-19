The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photo: Deshaun Watson Spotted Wearing An Interesting Shirt

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in the first half against Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans warms up prior to the AFC Divisional playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Deshaun Watson has been a constant topic of trade speculation ever since Bill O’Brien decided to trade away his top wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. It seems doubtful that Houston would agree to trade Watson, too, but that hasn’t stopped people from talking about it.

The latest photo of Watson probably won’t help quiet any speculation. The former Clemson Tigers star was seen wearing a shirt featuring another NFL team.

Watson, a Georgia native, was reportedly seen wearing a Dan Marino Miami Dolphins shirt. Now, it’s more of a Dan Marino shirt than a Dolphins shirt, but that hasn’t stopped Miami fans from speculating about a potential trade.

Miami has been linked to a couple of different top QB prospects in the 2020 NFL Draft, but Dolphins fans are now coveting Watson.

Perhaps they could call in Dan Marino for some recruiting help…

Watson will almost surely remain on the Houston Texans for years to come, but Dolphins fans can dream.

Reader Interactions


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.