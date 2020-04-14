Photo: Jameis Winston Shows Off An Improved Physique

This offseason is a pivotal one for Jameis Winston. A free agent for the first time in his career, Winston is fighting for a second chance in the league.

One way to display to teams that you are hungry for another opportunity is by working hard. It seems like Winston has checked this box over the last couple of months.

In a post on his Instagram story, Winston is pictured running shirtless on a track. His upper body looks noticeably leaner and more defined.

Longtime Bucs writer Rick Stroud screenshotted the image. He agrees that Winston’s physique looks much improved.

About this time last year in Phoenix, Jameis Winston told us he was around 255 lbs. That’s certainly NOT the case anymore. Former #Bucs QB has leaned out with work and nutrition. pic.twitter.com/uCmxvbxewn — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) April 14, 2020

This is a good first step for the 2015 No. 1 overall pick, but what comes next is more important. Winston has to find a team he feels is a good fit.

A recent report from Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller says that Winston is not viewed as a starter by teams around the NFL. This means that in order to eventually have another chance to start, Winston must first be willing to serve as a backup.

Perhaps he will look to catch on with a team without a top-level starter, with the hope of eventually replacing that guy as the No. 1 signal caller.