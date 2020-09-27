Photo: Kristin Cavallari Appears To Be Getting Over Jay Cutler

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari announced earlier this year that they are divorcing.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family,” the couple announced.

The couple has had some interesting social media activity in the wake of the public split.

Cutler has grown popular on Instagram, sharing photos of his farm animals. Seriously.

Cavallari…well, she’s gone another way. The former The Hills star posted a bikini photo that has since gone viral.

Jay Cutler fans decided to have some fun with this one.

“Yeah well Jay just got some new goats for his farm,” one fan wrote.

“Jay is living his best life,” another fan added.

Divorces are never easy, so hopefully both Jay and Kristin are finding some enjoyment in their post-married life. Both are certainly having some success on Instagram – albeit in different ways.