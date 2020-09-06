Photo: Kristin Cavallari Appears To Troll Ex-Husband Jay Cutler

It was a big social media week for Jay Cutler.

The former NFL quarterback was rumored on Twitter to be dating a prominent political figure (spoiler alert: he’s not) and then he appeared to get trolled on Instagram by his ex-wife.

Earlier this year, Cutler and his longtime wife, Kristin Cavallari, announced they were splitting up.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple announced in April. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari appeared to take a playful shot at Cutler on Instagram earlier this week.

“Longest relationship of my life,” she captioned a photo with a man who is not Jay Cutler, but friend Justin Anderson.

Cutler seems to be doing OK, though.

The former NFL quarterback is back on Instagram and appears to be having a lot of fun on his farm, which is full of animals.

Good for Jay.