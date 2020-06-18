The Spun

Photo: Mockup Of NFL's 'COVID-19' Helmet Is Going Viral

The NFL logo in the middle of Metlife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

As the NFL prepares for its existence in the world of COVID-19, the league is preparing to make a number of adjustments.

We expect to see teams alter practice schedules and rules for their facilities. It will be interesting to see how they handle players testing positive once training camp and the regular season begins.

Might we see an alteration to helmets to keep them more in accordance with COVID protocols? Yesterday afternoon, Stadium tweeted a mockup of a COVID-19 helmet. We’re not sure if this is their take on something the NFL has been discussing internally or something they totally came up with on their own.

The look seems to be modeled on a combination of football, lacrosse and dirt biking helmets. It features a dark visor and protective face covering, along with what looks like a breathable mesh part for a player’s mouth.

It’s not like anything we’ve ever seen before, and again, we’re not saying this is a design that is up for consideration.

We can say that some of the reactions from around the NFL world don’t seem to be in favor of the new lid.

Our thoughts? It looks kinda cool but we don’t know about the practicality of actually wearing it in a game.

What do you think of this prototype?

