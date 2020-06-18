Photo: Mockup Of NFL’s ‘COVID-19’ Helmet Is Going Viral

As the NFL prepares for its existence in the world of COVID-19, the league is preparing to make a number of adjustments.

We expect to see teams alter practice schedules and rules for their facilities. It will be interesting to see how they handle players testing positive once training camp and the regular season begins.

Might we see an alteration to helmets to keep them more in accordance with COVID protocols? Yesterday afternoon, Stadium tweeted a mockup of a COVID-19 helmet. We’re not sure if this is their take on something the NFL has been discussing internally or something they totally came up with on their own.

The look seems to be modeled on a combination of football, lacrosse and dirt biking helmets. It features a dark visor and protective face covering, along with what looks like a breathable mesh part for a player’s mouth.

NFL players might sport #COVID19 helmets this fall … What do you think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/XXqvNDPU7N — Stadium (@Stadium) June 17, 2020

It’s not like anything we’ve ever seen before, and again, we’re not saying this is a design that is up for consideration.

We can say that some of the reactions from around the NFL world don’t seem to be in favor of the new lid.

The chances NFL players wear these helmets is between 0% and 0%. https://t.co/WNB46Cttts — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) June 18, 2020

Dirt Bike Helmet. Yeah this not gone work 🤣 https://t.co/65cT9iyJFf — Dwayne Haskins, Jr (@dh_simba7) June 18, 2020

Who ever came up with these couldn’t have played… https://t.co/QjP2XrjH0t — CY2 (@youngchase907) June 18, 2020

Our thoughts? It looks kinda cool but we don’t know about the practicality of actually wearing it in a game.

What do you think of this prototype?