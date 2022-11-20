Photo: Myles Garrett's Reaction To Loss Is Going Viral

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Times are tough for the Cleveland Browns right now.

Sunday, the Browns fell to the Bills, dropping to 3-7 on the 2022 season.

Following the game, a distraught Myles Garrett summed up his feelings on the latest loss, this one coming against the Buffalo Bills.

A photo of Garrett's reaction to the loss has gone viral on social media.

"Myles Garrett sits alone on the bench while the rest of the team goes to midfield or to the locker room," Hayden Grove tweeted.

Welp.

The Browns will get Deshaun Watson back soon, but it might be too little, too late for Cleveland.

Will the Browns be making significant changes this offseason?