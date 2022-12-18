Photo: NFL Owner's Daughter Is Going Viral Before Game

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a roll as of late.

Sunday afternoon, that should continue. The Chiefs are scheduled to take on the Texans in what should be an easy blowout.

Gracie Hunt is ready for kickoff.

The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner has been trending on social media leading up to the game on this Sunday afternoon. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is the daughter of the team's owner.

Hunt has made headlines at several NFL games in the past. She has a big following on social media.

It's not hard to see why.

Hunt is an athlete herself, competing in half marathons, sometimes even before games.

The Chiefs and the Texans, meanwhile, are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.