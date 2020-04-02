Photo: NFL Sends New Memo To Teams About The Draft

Last week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo to teams announced the 2020 draft will go on as scheduled: April 23-25.

It stated that the NFL Management Council Executive Committee was “unanimous and unequivocal” in its decision. The memo came after ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini reported that NFL general managers voted to postpone the annual event.

This week, the NFL issued another memo to teams that detailed options for the upcoming draft. After the league closed team facilities for a few weeks, teams thought they would have to go off-site for their draft day preparations.

The NFL now says that might not be the case. According to the memo, the league is evaluating two options for the draft: one where teams stay in their facilities and another where they go off-site.

Here’s the full memo from Russini.

https://twitter.com/diannaESPN/status/1245790848845058048

Despite being just three weeks away from the draft, teams still don’t know where they will set up their “war rooms.”

That seems like a problem, but they’ll have to do their best to get ready regardless. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly “served warning” to teams that complained about the draft not being delayed.

Fans will see who their favorite teams draft in just three weeks.