Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were one game shy of a Super Bowl berth last year. They fell to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game in 2019. This year was different.

Kansas City beat Tennessee, 35-24, in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes was dominant, throwing for 294 yards and three touchdowns, adding 53 yards and a ridiculous touchdown on the ground.

The postgame scene in Kansas City was awesome on Sunday night. Chiefs fans have been waiting for 50 years for another Super Bowl appearance. Mahomes and Co. gave it to them on Sunday evening.

Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, posted a heartfelt message for her boyfriend on Instagram following the win.

There’s more to accomplish, of course.

Kansas City is set to face San Francisco in the Super Bowl in Miami in two weeks. Kickoff for that game is set for 6:30 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on FOX.