Photo: Sean McVay's Wife Shared Racy Boat Picture

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams greets his fiance Veronika Khomyn as his mother, Cindy McVay looks on before the game against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Sean McVay has his work cut out for him on Sunday afternoon.

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford, against Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals this afternoon. The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray, too, making it a battle of the backups.

It should be an entertaining game.

It's been a frustrating year for McVay and the Rams, though he's certainly been doing well off the field.

The young NFL head coach married his longtime girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this year. She's gone viral on social media over the years.

While life might be frustrating for McVay on the field, it has to be going well off of it.

The Rams and the Cardinals are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

Can McVay coach the Rams to a big victory without their starting quarterback today?

We'll find out shortly.