Photo: Victoria’s Secret Model Has A Message For The Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders superfan Josephine Skriver, a Victoria’s Secret and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is pumped for today’s game.

The Raiders are off to an incredible start to the 2020 season. Las Vegas is 2-0 on the year, coming off a big Monday Night Football win over the New Orleans Saints.

Skriver, a Denmark native, is a big-time Raiders fan, constantly posting about the AFC West franchise on game days.

The Raiders have a big one today, taking on the Patriots in New England. Skriver took to Instagram shortly before kickoff. She sent a message to New England fans along the way, too.

“I’m feeling a 3-0 start coming… Raiders are coming home with the W!!! By the way Patriots and all Pats fans… IT WAS A FUMBLE AND YOU KNOW IT!” she wrote.

Skriver, of course, is referencing the infamous Tom Brady “tuck rule” play in the 2001 AFC Divisional Playoff game between Oakland and New England.

For what it’s worth, Jon Gruden very much agrees with Skriver.

“He did fumble that damn ball,” Gruden said this week.

"He did fumble that damn ball." – #Raiders coach Jon Gruden, on @TomBrady and the Tuck Rule. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 22, 2020

That’s very much in the past now, though.

Las Vegas and New England are underway from Foxborough. The game is tied, 0-0, late in the first quarter.