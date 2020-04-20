The Spun

Photo: What Michael Jordan Looked Like As A Football Player

A closeup of Michael Jordan.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Before Michael Jordan became arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time, he was a multi-sport athlete growing up in North Carolina.

The Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls legend played basketball, baseball and football at Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Jordan’s basketball and baseball careers are obviously well documented, but we don’t know a ton about his football career.

Knowing Jordan, he was probably pretty dang good. He likely would have made for an extremely gifted wide receiver.

Jordan had quite the throwing arm, too. That isn’t as surprising considering how he looked on the baseball field.

Jordan will be the primary topic of conversation in the sports world today and tomorrow, with ESPN’s The Last Dance debuting on Sunday night.

