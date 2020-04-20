Photo: What Michael Jordan Looked Like As A Football Player

Before Michael Jordan became arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time, he was a multi-sport athlete growing up in North Carolina.

The Tar Heels and Chicago Bulls legend played basketball, baseball and football at Laney High School in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Jordan’s basketball and baseball careers are obviously well documented, but we don’t know a ton about his football career.

Knowing Jordan, he was probably pretty dang good. He likely would have made for an extremely gifted wide receiver.

Who is watching tonight? pic.twitter.com/YgYUjE4xTB — CFB Home (@CFBHome) April 20, 2020

Jordan had quite the throwing arm, too. That isn’t as surprising considering how he looked on the baseball field.

That time MJ launched a football 65 yards just to prove he could. (of course he stuck the tongue out too)pic.twitter.com/2I5hKtBbiZ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 19, 2020

Jordan will be the primary topic of conversation in the sports world today and tomorrow, with ESPN’s The Last Dance debuting on Sunday night.