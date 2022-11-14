Photos: 3 Women Tom Brady Could Date Next

TAMPA, FLORIDA - MARCH 31: Tom Brady, quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during a press conference for new head coach Todd Bowles at AdventHealth Training Center on March 31, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

With Gisele Bundchen appearing to move on from Tom Brady rather quickly, maybe it's time for the legendary quarterback to get back into the dating world, as well.

On Monday, photos of Gisele and a new man went viral on social media. While Gisele's camp is reportedly denying the dating rumors, Brady's camp is not happy with the photos that have been trending all day.

Divorce is divorce, though, and it's best for everyone to move on eventually.

Who could Brady date next?

Adriana Lima

The supermodel is one of the favorites to be Brady's next girlfriend, according to the betting odds.

And, with Gisele getting spotted with another sports figure, perhaps Brady could link up with another supermodel.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Adriana Lima attends the Premiere of "Sicario" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images) Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Much like Lima, Alessandra fits the supermodel bill. And, like Lima, she is one of the betting favorites to be Brady's next girlfriend.

Alessandra is from Brazil, where Gisele is from, as well.

Kim Kardashian

What would generate more headlines for Brady than a Kim Kardashian relationship?

She's believed to be back on the dating market after splitting from Pete Davidson. This would be arguably the most famous couple in pop culture history.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

***

Tom Brady's full next girlfriend odds can be seen here.