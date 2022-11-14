Photos: 3 Women Tom Brady Could Date Next
With Gisele Bundchen appearing to move on from Tom Brady rather quickly, maybe it's time for the legendary quarterback to get back into the dating world, as well.
On Monday, photos of Gisele and a new man went viral on social media. While Gisele's camp is reportedly denying the dating rumors, Brady's camp is not happy with the photos that have been trending all day.
Divorce is divorce, though, and it's best for everyone to move on eventually.
Who could Brady date next?
Adriana Lima
The supermodel is one of the favorites to be Brady's next girlfriend, according to the betting odds.
And, with Gisele getting spotted with another sports figure, perhaps Brady could link up with another supermodel.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Much like Lima, Alessandra fits the supermodel bill. And, like Lima, she is one of the betting favorites to be Brady's next girlfriend.
Alessandra is from Brazil, where Gisele is from, as well.
Kim Kardashian
What would generate more headlines for Brady than a Kim Kardashian relationship?
She's believed to be back on the dating market after splitting from Pete Davidson. This would be arguably the most famous couple in pop culture history.
***
Tom Brady's full next girlfriend odds can be seen here.