Photos: Best NFL-Themed 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Happy NFL Sunday, everyone.

Week 8 of the 2022 NFL regular season has arrived and there are some pretty great games on tap for Sunday, including Cowboys vs. Bears, Giants at Seahawks and Packers vs. Bills, among other games.

In honor of Week 8 of the NFL regular season, let's take a look back at when Sports Illustrated Swimsuit had some models pose in NFL-themed "Body Paint" for the issue.

Photos of the models have gone viral.

Now that's a pretty legendary photoshoot.

Some of the best "Body Paint" photoshoots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit have trended on social media.

We've had some NFL cheerleaders pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, as well.

Perhaps we'll see some more NFL-themed photoshoots in the 2022 edition of the issue.

You can view more from SI Swimsuit here.