Photos: Bill Belichick's Longtime Girlfriend Enjoyed The Summer

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Football season is right around the corner, but we still have a couple of weeks of summer left.

Bill Belichick is obviously already in football mode, but his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is still enjoying the warm months.

Belichick and Holliday have been dating for several years, though they are not married.

It's been a fun summer for the happy couple.

Soon enough, Holliday and the rest of her friends and family will be at Gillette Stadium for some Patriots games.

New England is set to open the 2022 season in less than a month.