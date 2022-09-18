Photos: Cooper Rush's Wife Is Ready For Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Quarterback Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys looks for an open receivers against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Cooper Rush is making his first Dallas Cowboys home start on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys backup quarterback is starting in place of Dak Prescott, who's out for about a month with an injury.

Rush has already led the Cowboys on a couple of impressive scoring drives.

Cooper Rush's wife, Lauryn, was ready for kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

She took to her social media account prior to kickoff against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Cowboys are currently leading the Bengals, 7-3, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on CBS.