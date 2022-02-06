The Spun

Photos: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Is Enjoying The Offseason

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his girlfriend.ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys’ 2022 offseason started earlier than expected.

Dallas, the NFC East champions and No. 3 overall seed in the conference, was upset by San Francisco in the Wild Card round.

The Cowboys went one-and-done in the playoffs after starting the year with Super Bowl hopes. Dallas will look to make a deeper run in 2023.

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, has been enjoying the offseason, at least.

Dak and Natalie have been dating since before the 2020 season. She played a major role in his recovery from last season’s devastating leg injury.

The Cowboys will hope their offseason starts much later next season.

