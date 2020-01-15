Photos: Danica Patrick Is Excited For Sunday’s Packers-49ers Game

Green Bay Packers fans are pretty excited for Sunday’s NFC Championship. Danica Patrick is of course among them.

The former NASCAR star and girlfriend of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is getting in the mood for Sunday’s huge showdown.

Patrick took to her Instagram Story today. Rodgers’ significant other was blaring Lil Wayne’s “Green and Yellow.”

“Let’s gooooo!” she wrote.

Patrick was in attendance for Sunday’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers are now one win away from the Super Bowl.

Green Bay and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on FOX.