Photos: Deion Sanders, Longtime Girlfriend Enjoying Summer

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 18: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers during warmups prior to the college football Cricket Celebration Bowl game between the South Carolina State Bulldogs and the Jackson State Tigers on December 18, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's about to be busy season for Deion Sanders.

The former NFL star turned college football coach is getting ready for another season at Jackson State.

It's still the summer, though, so Sanders and his longtime girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, are living it up.

Deion and Tracey have been dating for several years. They're both extremely successful and busy, but they manage to make things work.

Tracey was there with Deion during his difficult bout with a foot issue last season.

Hopefully it's a good fall for Deion, Tracey and the Jackson State football program.