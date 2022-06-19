Photos: How NFL Legend Brett Favre Reportedly Met His Wife

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Happy Father's Day, everyone.

One of the most-special father-son moments in NFL history happened when Brett Favre played shortly following the death of his father.

Favre put on a show on Monday Night Football in 2023 in memory of his father. He threw for four touchdowns and 399 yards in a 41-7 win over the Raiders.

Family is clearly special to Favre.

The longtime NFL quarterback turned analyst has been married to his wife, Deanna Favre, since 1996.

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06, 2016: Brett Favre (R), former NFL quarterback, and his wife Deanna pose with his bronze bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

How did Brett Favre meet his wife?

As told by Deanna Favre, the happy couple met in high school.

“I remembered his cute blond cowlick and the way he sat in the bleachers in high school with the laces of his high-top sneakers untied,” she told GuidePosts.

“We got to know each other playing two-on-two basketball. I was just as much a jock as he was. One day he called me up and I could hear a lot of voices in the background saying, ‘Ask her, ask her.’ Finally he drawled out, ‘Will you go with me?'”

The rest, of course, is history.