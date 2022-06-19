Photos: How NFL Legend Brett Favre Reportedly Met His Wife
One of the most-special father-son moments in NFL history happened when Brett Favre played shortly following the death of his father.
Favre put on a show on Monday Night Football in 2023 in memory of his father. He threw for four touchdowns and 399 yards in a 41-7 win over the Raiders.
Family is clearly special to Favre.
The longtime NFL quarterback turned analyst has been married to his wife, Deanna Favre, since 1996.
How did Brett Favre meet his wife?
As told by Deanna Favre, the happy couple met in high school.
“I remembered his cute blond cowlick and the way he sat in the bleachers in high school with the laces of his high-top sneakers untied,” she told GuidePosts.
“We got to know each other playing two-on-two basketball. I was just as much a jock as he was. One day he called me up and I could hear a lot of voices in the background saying, ‘Ask her, ask her.’ Finally he drawled out, ‘Will you go with me?'”
The rest, of course, is history.