Photos: Meet Athlete 'In Love' With Tom Brady

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady can add another potential suitor to his list.

This weekend, a popular golf influencer revealed that she might be "in love" with the legendary NFL quarterback.

"I’m just sitting here in my house stretching and looking at Instagram. And I started stalking Tom Brady’s page and I think I’m in love with him," Karin Hart wrote.

Brady has been mentioned alongside some notable models, including some Victoria's Secret stars, but for now, he's stayed single following his divorce.

It remains to be seen if the same could be said of Brady's ex-wife.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica last weekend.

Gisele's camp is denying the dating rumors, though Brady's close ones are reportedly skeptical.

Should Brady take the next step and get involved with someone?