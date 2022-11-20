Photos: Meet Athlete 'In Love' With Tom Brady
Tom Brady can add another potential suitor to his list.
This weekend, a popular golf influencer revealed that she might be "in love" with the legendary NFL quarterback.
"I’m just sitting here in my house stretching and looking at Instagram. And I started stalking Tom Brady’s page and I think I’m in love with him," Karin Hart wrote.
“I think I’m in love with Tom Brady.”
Brady has been mentioned alongside some notable models, including some Victoria's Secret stars, but for now, he's stayed single following his divorce.
It remains to be seen if the same could be said of Brady's ex-wife.
Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, was spotted with a new man in Costa Rica last weekend.
Gisele's camp is denying the dating rumors, though Brady's close ones are reportedly skeptical.
Should Brady take the next step and get involved with someone?