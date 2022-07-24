Photos: Meet Bill Belichick's Ex-Wife, Debby

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Football season has nearly arrived.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots are set to look to improve on their Wild Card finish from last season. Mac Jones looked good as a rookie and will attempt to make a jump in Year 2.

Linda Holliday, the longtime girlfriend of the Patriots head coach, is excited for football season, though she'll miss the extra time she gets to spend with Bill.

"Best of luck this season my baby!" she wrote.

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Bill and Linda are not married, though he was once spotted with a ring that prompted questions.

However, the Super Bowl-winning head coach was previously married to Debby Clarke. The couple was married from 1977-2006.

Bill and Debby have three children together. They divorced after several decades of marriage.

Debby has mostly stayed out of the public eye, though she reportedly has her own business.

Bill and Debby reportedly began dating when they were teenagers and got married pretty young. They were married for nearly four decades before splitting up.

The couple reportedly split prior to the start of the 2004 NFL season.

Belichick and the Patriots, meanwhile, will look to start the 2022 season strong in September.