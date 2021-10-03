Photos: Meet Bill Belichick’s Longtime Girlfriend, Linda

It will be a very special night in New England this evening.

The Patriots are scheduled to host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football. This will be Brady’s first game back since he left for Tampa Bay in free agency. The legendary quarterback spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls with Bill Belichick.

It will surely be a family affair in New England on Sunday night. Anyone who had anything to do with Brady’s time in New England is likely interested in getting a ticket for tonight’s game.

Bill Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, will surely be in attendance.

Belichick and Holliday have been dating for years. The girlfriend of the Patriots head coach has constantly shared cool photos of the happy couple on social media.

In fact, Holliday went private on social media last year, when she made some comments of Brady.

“My account will be going private in the next few hours I am exhausted by the number of trolls and cruel people who have hammered my social media accounts recently. I’m not ’embarrassed’ by anything I’ve said. In fact, several news outlets understood what I meant about defensive TD’s and validated it. BUT, I am tired of trolls!! I’m not sure when it became ok to verbally abuse and harass people on social media. I look forward to staying connected with my personal friends,” she announced.

Holliday is no longer private on Instagram. It will be interesting to see if she pays tribute to Brady on Sunday night.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.