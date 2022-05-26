Photos: Meet Colin Kaepernick's Longtime Celebrity Girlfriend

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick could be making his way back to the National Football League.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is reportedly working out for the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders currently have four quarterbacks on the roster, but Kaepernick will attempt to get a spot on the depth chart.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has been high on Kaepernick in the past.

“I believe in Colin Kaepernick and he deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League," Davis said. "I still stand by it. If our coaches and general manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms. I think Colin is a very misunderstood human being.”

There hasn't been too much support for Kaepernick within the NFL, but Davis has been one of the few to speak publicly in favor of the ex-quarterback.

Of course, Kaepernick has received plenty of support from friends and family members. He's been dating Nessa, a television and radio personality, for several years.

Nessa has consistently shown support for her boyfriend on social media. The happy couple has attended some big-time events together, as well.

Nessa, with close to 500,000 followers on Instagram, has posted several photos with Kaepernick on social media.

Perhaps we'll be seeing Nessa on the sideline of some Las Vegas Raiders games in 2022.