Photos: Meet Dak Prescott's Private Significant Other

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts as he warms up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

Sunday was not a good day for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Prescott threw the game-ending interception, which was returned for a pick-six in overtime.

Dallas is still 10-4, though, and in good position for the playoffs. The Cowboys will probably be the No. 5 seed, taking on the NFC South winner in the Wild Card round.

Life has been good for Prescott off of the field, too. He's been linked to former Texas college student Natalie Buffett for a couple of years now.

Dak and Natalie have been pretty private lately, though we could see some public appearances eventually.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dak and Natalie have reportedly been dating since as early as 2020, if not before.

Natalie has amassed a pretty big following on social media due to the relationship.

The Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Eagles on Christmas Eve next weekend.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Eagles is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T.