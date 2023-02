PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 04: A detailed view of a Philadelphia Eagles helmet during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on August 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles are ready to go in the Super Bowl next weekend.

So, too, is one of their biggest "superfans."

Sammy Draper, who has a big following on social media, is trending ahead of the Super Bowl next weekend.

Sammy has more than 400,000 followers on Instagram. The majority of her posts seem to be Eagles-based.

Maybe we'll be seeing Sammy at the Super Bowl in Arizona next weekend.

The game is set to kick off next Sunday night.