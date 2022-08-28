Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete
Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season.
The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put.
Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to her. She reportedly teared up when Aikman told her he was leaving.
Andrews has been around professional athletes for a while. She's married to one, too.
The longtime NFL reporter is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll.
Erin and Jarret were reportedly set up by a mutual friend in Michael Strahan, who worked with Erin at Fox Sports.
Things worked out, as the happy couple was married in 2017.
Stoll played for the Los Angeles Kings, winning a Stanley Cup. He's gone on to work for the NHL franchise.
Hopefully it's a fun season for the Andrews and Stoll families.