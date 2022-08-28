Photos: Meet Erin Andrews' Longtime Husband, A Former Athlete

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 07: Sportscaster Erin Andrews looks on before the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams game at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Erin Andrews and the Fox Sports family are gearing up for another NFL season.

The longtime Fox Sports reporter had to watch her longtime co-workers, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, depart for ESPN this summer, though she stayed put.

Andrews has said that Aikman and Buck were like family to her. She reportedly teared up when Aikman told her he was leaving.

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews meet before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Andrews has been around professional athletes for a while. She's married to one, too.

The longtime NFL reporter is married to former NHL player Jarret Stoll.

INGLEWOOD, CA - JULY 15: Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll attend the 33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular at The Compound on July 15, 2018 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sports Spectacular)

Erin and Jarret were reportedly set up by a mutual friend in Michael Strahan, who worked with Erin at Fox Sports.

Things worked out, as the happy couple was married in 2017.

Stoll played for the Los Angeles Kings, winning a Stanley Cup. He's gone on to work for the NHL franchise.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 13: (3rd L) Tv personality Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll #28 of the Los Angeles Kings celebrate with family and the Stanley Cup after the Kings 3-2 double overtime victory against the New York Rangers in Game Five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final at Staples Center on June 13, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Hopefully it's a fun season for the Andrews and Stoll families.