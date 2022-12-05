Photos: Meet Ezekiel Elliott's Private Significant Other

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs for a first down during the NFC Wild Card game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys got a big win on Sunday night, blowing out the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cowboys thumped the Colts, 54-19, on Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Elliott had a nice game, dominating the running game with his partner Tony Pollard, and getting into the end zone.

Life has been good for Elliott and the Cowboys as of late, both on and off the field.

Off the field, Elliott has reportedly been dating Halle Woodard. The couple is pretty private.

Elliott and Woodard reportedly went through a breakup, though they're back together now.

They were spotted at an NBA game last season.

Elliott and his girlfriend went viral on Halloween, too, doing a pretty great couples' costume.

Well done, guys.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, improved to 9-3 on the year with the win on Sunday night.