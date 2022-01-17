The final playoff game of Wild Card Weekend is set for Monday night.

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams, the No. 4 seed in the NFC, are set to host Kliff Kingsbury and the No. 5 seed Arizona Cardinals.

It should be a packed house at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night.

McVay’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, will surely be in attendance. The happy couple has been dating for several years and, as of recently, planning a wedding.

The Rams head coach met his now-fiancee during his time in the Washington, D.C. area. McVay was a young assistant coach for the Washington Redskins, while Khomyn was attending school.

Veronika moved out to Los Angeles with Sean when he landed the Rams head coaching job at the young age of 30.

The Rams made the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, losing to the New England Patriots. They will look to make an even deeper run this year, now with Matthew Stafford at quarterback.

Kickoff between the Rams and the Cardinals is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.