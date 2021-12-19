The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

New England Patriots v Buffalo BillsORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots reacts before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs.

Jones has been sensational as a rookie – easily the best rookie at his position so far – though he’s helped tremendously by Bill Belichick and the New England defense.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback also has a strong support system at home. Jones is dating and living with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

The happy couple has been dating for a couple of years. They appeared to meet during their time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where Jones led the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

Now, Mac and Sophie are living the life of an NFL couple.

The Patriots and the Colts are currently playing on Saturday night. The game is airing on NFL Network.

