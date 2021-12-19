Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones

Life is pretty good for Mac Jones at the moment.

The New England Patriots rookie quarterback has led his AFC East franchise to the top of the conference. New England, at 9-4 on the season, is in prime position to compete for the first-round bye in the AFC Playoffs.

Jones has been sensational as a rookie – easily the best rookie at his position so far – though he’s helped tremendously by Bill Belichick and the New England defense.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback also has a strong support system at home. Jones is dating and living with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

The happy couple has been dating for a couple of years. They appeared to meet during their time in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where Jones led the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

Now, Mac and Sophie are living the life of an NFL couple.

The Patriots and the Colts are currently playing on Saturday night. The game is airing on NFL Network.