Photos: Meet Joe Burrow's Longtime Private Significant Other

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

Things are going quite well for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow this season.

Cincinnati made the Super Bowl last year, losing to the Los Angeles Rams, and they've avoided the hangover this year. The Bengals have been playing very well as of late, looking like legitimate contenders in the AFC.

Burrow is surely in line for a massive contract, either this offseason or next.

The former LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback will be able to support his family for generations. Burrow is not married, but he has a longtime girlfriend.

Joe has been dating his girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, for several years. They go back to college, if not earlier.

Olivia stays out of the public eye, unlike some other prominent NFL significant others, though she's shared some notable photos on social media.

Joe and Olivia have been dating for several years. They are clearly still going very strong.

It'll be fun to watch Burrow go up against Tom Brady on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. E.T.