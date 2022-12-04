Photos: Meet Joe Burrow's Private Significant Other

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 04: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals warms up prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are currently hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon.

Last year, Burrow and the Bengals shocked the Chiefs, winning in a major upset in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead. They're attempting to beat them again on Sunday.

Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia, is likely in attendance on Sunday afternoon.

Joe and Olivia keep their relationship pretty private, though they've been dating for a while.

Joe and Olivia have been dating since his college days, at least. She was with Joe during the Heisman Trophy ceremony at LSU.

The former LSU Tigers star transferred from Ohio State.

Olivia has shared several photos of their relationship on social media over the years.

We don't hear from Joe and Olivia about their relationship much, which strikes in comparison to the other quarterback he's playing today, but that's clearly how they like it.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are playing on CBS.