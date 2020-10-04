The Spun

Photos: Meet Josh Allen’s Girlfriend, Brittany Williams

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Another NFL week, another MVP-like performance from Josh Allen.

Few players in the league – if any – are having a better start to the 2020 season than the Buffalo Bills quarterback. Allen had a solid 2019 season, leading the Bills to the playoffs, but he’s become a truly elite NFL quarterback in 2020.

Allen was named the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for September and he’s off to a great start in October. Allen has thrown for 216 yards and two touchdowns while adding a score on the ground as the Bills lead the Raiders, 23-16.

The Josh Allen bandwagon is getting pretty crowded, but someone who’s been there from the start is his girlfriend, Brittany Williams.

Williams and Allen have been dating for multiple years. She’s developed a strong following on Instagram, with more than 40,000 followers. The happy couple was able to spend a lot of time together this offseason due to the pandemic. Now, Williams is able to support Allen virtually during NFL Sundays.

loving life with you

There could be a lot of celebrating for Allen and his loved ones if the Bills can continue to play like they have.

Buffalo is 3-0 on the season and will move to 4-0 with a win over Las Vegas on Sunday evening.

The finish to the Bills-Raiders game can be seen on CBS.


