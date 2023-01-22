Photos: Meet Longtime Girlfriends Of Joe Burrow, Josh Allen

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Two of the NFL's best quarterbacks will square off on Sunday afternoon in Buffalo.

Josh Allen and the Bills are set to host Joe Burrow and the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday afternoon. It should be a fun one.

The girlfriends of the two young quarterbacks are expected to be in attendance on Sunday.

Josh Allen has been dating his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Williams, since his college days.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 01: Josh Allen and Brittany Williams pose during Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes at Wynn Golf Club on June 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Brittany Williams and Josh Allen on the Red Carpet prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Joe, meanwhile, has also been in a relationship since college.

The former LSU Tigers quarterback is dating his longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher.

We should be seeing them in attendance on Sunday afternoon, that's for sure.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. E.T.