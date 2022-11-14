Photos: Meet Michael Irvin's Longtime Wife

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Few figures in the NFL world, if any, are more entertaining to follow than Michael Irvin during the season.

The former Dallas Cowboys star turned TV analyst is must-watch whenever he's on ESPN or the NFL Network. It's especially true when Irvin is talking about his former team, who he remains a massive fan of.

Irvin, who won three Super Bowls during his time as a player, is certainly staying busy during his retirement. He works for multiple networks and is consistently tweeting out his opinions on social media.

Thankfully, the legendary NFL star has a strong support system back at home.

Michael and his longtime wife, Sandy, have been together for three decades.

Michael and Sandy were married in 1990, toward the start of his brilliant NFL career. He went on to win three Super Bowls in the 90s with the Cowboys.

The happy couple has three children together.

Irvin's wife doesn't share much on social media, though Michael typically boasts about his family.

Like any proud dad or husband, the Hall of Famer is constantly sharing on social media.

We could be seeing Michael and the rest of the Irvin family at some big Cowboys games moving forward.

The Cowboys are set to play at the Vikings on Sunday.