Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Longtime Private Girlfriend

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan has been in the public eye quite a bit since his retirement from the National Football League.

The former New York Giants star has become a television personality and a business mogul, making big move after big move in his retirement from football.

While Strahan is a very public-facing man, he likes to keep most of his personal life private.

Michael has reportedly been dating his girlfriend, Kayla Quick, for several years. However, Michael and Kayla like to keep things pretty private.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Strahan, who has been married twice, reportedly met his girlfriend at a restaurant.

The former New York Giants star was spotted with Quick at a Super Bowl party back in 2015.

Michael and Kayla have reportedly been together ever since.

Michael and Kayla have been together for several years, though they've only been spotted out in public together a handful of times.

We wish all the best to Michael and Kayla moving forward, especially during football season!