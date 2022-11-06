Photos: Meet Michael Strahan's Private Significant Other

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Michael Strahan is a very public person, starring for the New York Giants before getting into television and other prominent businesses, but he keeps his personal life pretty private.

However, the legendary NFL star does have a girlfriend, according to reports.

Strahan and Kayla Quick have reportedly been dating for a couple of years. They've stepped out in public together a couple of times, though for the most part, they like to keep their relationship private.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Strahan, who was previously married, reportedly met his girlfriend at a restaurant.

The couple has been dating since, occasionally making appearances at things like the U.S. Open and Super Bowl parties.

They were first spotted together in 2015.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Strahan and Quick have made some public appearances at the beach, as well.

They look good together, that's for sure.

We wish Michael and Kayla all the best moving forward in their relationship.