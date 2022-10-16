Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Ex-Wife

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Few NFL players have been as successful both on and off the field as Michael Strahan.

The legendary New York Giants star, who won a Super Bowl during his time in Manhattan, has since become a bit of a business mogul off the field.

Strahan, a Hall of Fame pass rusher, is both a morning television star and a business man, with several notable brands and endorsement deals.

While Strahan keeps his personal life pretty private, he was married twice. Michael married to Wanda Hutchins in 1992. The former couple ended up getting divorced in 1996. Michael and his ex-wife, Wanda, have two children together.

Michael then married Jean Muggli three years after his divorce. The marriage ended in ugly fashion, though.

Michael reportedly claimed that Jean was physically and emotionally abusing his children. Those claims were later dismissed and a joint custody agreement was reached.

Michael reportedly paid $15 million, along with $18,000 a month in alimony.

Now, the legendary NFL star is reportedly dating Kayla Quick.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

We wish Michael all the best in his personal life moving forward.