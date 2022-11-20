Photos: Meet NFL Legend Michael Strahan's Private Girlfriend

HUNTINGTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 9: Michael Strahan attends the Big Daddy Celebrity Golf Classic and Gala Event at Oheka Castle on September 9, 2021 in Huntington, New York. (Photo by Mychal Watts/Getty Images)

Few NFL stars have been as successful on the field and off the field as Michael Strahan.

The Hall of Fame pass rusher for the New York Giants was a dominant force on the field and he's since become a dominant force off of it, having success on television and in business.

Strahan has a successful personal life, as well.

The legendary New York Giants star has a relationship with Kayla Quick, his longtime girlfriend.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Michael Strahan with 2 daughters and girlfriend Kayla Quick at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 5, 2016 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by BBD/GC Images) BBD/Getty Images

Michael and Kayla like to keep their relationship pretty private, as they're rarely spotted out together.

However, they reportedly met at a Super Bowl party. They met in 2015 and have been dating ever since.

Michael and Kayla have occasionally been spotted out at events like the U.S. Open and at the beach.

They appear to be very happy together.

We wish Michael and Kayla all the best moving forward in their relationship.