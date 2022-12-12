Photos: Meet NFL Owner's Daughter Making Headlines

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Sunday was another good day for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs topped the Broncos in a game that was a little too close for comfort, but a win is still a win.

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, went viral before kickoff on Sunday morning.

The prominent Chiefs fan, who is a former Miss Kansas USA, has quite the following on social media.

Hunt, who is friends with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Chiefs star quarterback, is constantly posting about the NFL franchise on social media.

The daughter of the Chiefs owner has close to 200,000 followers on social media.

Hunt had an eventful weekend, running in a half marathon before taking in the Chiefs at Broncos game in Denver.

We'll likely be seeing Gracie Hunt on the sideline at some major Chiefs games moving forward. Kansas City is viewed by many as a Super Bowl favorite.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, improved to 10-3 on the season with the win over the Broncos.

Kansas City will return to the field on Sunday against the Texans.