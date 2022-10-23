Photos: Meet NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott's Private Girlfriend

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys signals first down in the second half of a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 31-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to get Dak Prescott back on Sunday afternoon.

The Cowboys, who went 4-1 with backup Cooper Rush playing quarterback, are set to take on the Lions on Sunday afternoon. While Rush and the defense both played great in Prescott's absence, so did Elliott.

Elliott had arguably his most impressive game of the season last week, in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Ohio State football star could continue to shine in Prescott's return. With the passing game getting better, there should be more holes up front for Elliott to run through.

We could see Elliott's longtime girlfriend in the stands on Sunday afternoon, as well.

Elliott and Halle Woodard have reportedly been dating for a while now. While they went through a breakup, they've reportedly gotten back together.

We saw Elliott and Woodard in attendance at a Dallas Mavericks game last year.

Ezekiel and Halle have been pretty private on social media, not sharing photos of each other.

The game goes for Dak Prescott and his reported girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 03: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys talks with Natalie Buffett on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at AT&T Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Cowboys and the Lions, meanwhile, are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on CBS.