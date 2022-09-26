Photos: Meet Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Saquon Barkley

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Monday night is a big one for Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants.

The 2-0 Giants are set to host the 1-1 Cowboys at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. New York is looking to keep pace with the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles, while the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys are looking to pull off an upset.

Barkley, who's bounced back to his All-Pro self early in the 2022 season, will surely have plenty of family and friends rooting him on this evening.

The Giants star has been dating Anna Congdon, whom he reportedly met in college.

The couple stays pretty private, especially Anna, who hasn't posted anything on social media in more than a year.

However, Saquon and Anna were spotted at the U.S. Open in New York earlier this summer.

Anna has nearly 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Perhaps we'll see Anna in the stands on Monday night, cheering on the Giants.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Giants is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.