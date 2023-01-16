Photos: Meet Private Significant Other Of Ezekiel Elliott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round on Monday evening.

The Cowboys are going to need their running game to get going against the Tampa Bay defense. Elliott and Tony Pollard have been held in check in recent games.

Elliott's friends and family members will certainly be watching this one with a close eye. There's speculation that the Cowboys could move on from Elliott this offseason, so it's possible that this will be his final game in the silver and blue.

The longtime private girlfriend of Ezekiel Elliott is sure to be cheering her man on.

Elliott has reportedly been dating Halle Woodard, though they keep their relationship pretty private.

Elliott and Woodard reportedly had a breakup in 2021, though they've since gotten back together.

Ezekiel and his girlfriend went viral with a pretty cool couples costume on Halloween, as well.

Elliott and the Cowboys will hope to give Tom Brady and the Buccaneers some nightmares on Monday evening.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers is scheduled for 9:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.